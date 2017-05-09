Agenda for May 11th Wausau Town Council meeting …….

Share this: Print

AGENDA

REGULAR MEETING

WAUSAU TOWN COUNCIL

MAY 11, 2017

WAUSAU TOWN HALL CHAMBERS

1607 SECOND AVENUE, WAUSAU FL 32463

6:00 PM

Roger Hagan Berna Palmer Paul Culberth DeWayne Carter Judy Carter

______________________________________________________________________________

I. PROCLMATION: Call to order, welcome, invocation by Pastor Doug Knight,

Oakie Ridge Baptist Church, Pledge of Allegiance.

II. CONSENT AGENDA:

A. Payment of Town Bills: Including FRDAP Bills & other grant related bills

B. Fire Department Minutes & Training Records

C. Minutes: April 2017

D. Reconciled Bank statements and Trial Balance

E. Fire Fighter Grant award for 5 sets of Bunker Gear

F. New pumper from Division of Forestry donating the mini pumper to Town of

Alford.

G. Close out the 50-50 grant for radios.

H. Booster Pump project complete awaiting Washington County Commissioners

to run line into Public Works.

III. AGENDAED AUDIENCE:

• Susan Cook Wausau Library

IV. NON-AGENDA AUDIENCE: Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114

mandates that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be

heard on a proposition before a Board or Commission.” Everyone shall have three (3)

minutes to speak on the proposition before the Council.

V. TABLED ITEMS: THESE ARE ITEMS THAT WERE DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN

OR STILL PENDING ACTION THEY WILL STAY ON TILL EITHER REMOVED BY COUNCIL OR

ACTION TAKEN.

A. Code Enforcement Ordinance: Report from Mr. Hamilton with

Washington County

B. Hiring of Part-Time Maintenance: Report from NCBA

C. Fire Ordinance Revision: Waiting Council Input.

D. Soft Line Data: New Utility Billing Program; it is time to renew the support

with El Dorado in the amount of $860.00

E. Elected Officials Training: Dates that Mr. Goodman has available are:

June 9th,

June 23rd,

July 7th,

July 14th, or July 21st all from 1-3 PM

F. Notice to proceed on Splash Pad Park

VI. Clerk:

A. Security System report: See quote from Travis Hall

B. Driveways within City Limits: Report from Clerk.

C. End of probation for James Oglesby.

E. Joint Council Meeting with Washington County and other Municipalities

July 24th 5:30PM. Is this something we want to join in with?

F. Information from FDOT on the moving of Utilities.

VII Mayor Roger Hagan:

VIII Mayor Pro-Tem: Berna Palmer

IX Member Paul Culbreth

X Member DeWayne Carter

XI Member Judy Carter

XII Adjournment

The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be June 8, 2017 at 6:00

PM at the Wausau Town Hall 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau FL The Town of Wausau will

accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact

the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make

arrangements.

