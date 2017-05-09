Agenda for May 11th Wausau Town Council meeting …….
AGENDA
REGULAR MEETING
WAUSAU TOWN COUNCIL
MAY 11, 2017
WAUSAU TOWN HALL CHAMBERS
1607 SECOND AVENUE, WAUSAU FL 32463
6:00 PM
Roger Hagan Berna Palmer Paul Culberth DeWayne Carter Judy Carter
______________________________________________________________________________
I. PROCLMATION: Call to order, welcome, invocation by Pastor Doug Knight,
Oakie Ridge Baptist Church, Pledge of Allegiance.
II. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Payment of Town Bills: Including FRDAP Bills & other grant related bills
B. Fire Department Minutes & Training Records
C. Minutes: April 2017
D. Reconciled Bank statements and Trial Balance
E. Fire Fighter Grant award for 5 sets of Bunker Gear
F. New pumper from Division of Forestry donating the mini pumper to Town of
Alford.
G. Close out the 50-50 grant for radios.
H. Booster Pump project complete awaiting Washington County Commissioners
to run line into Public Works.
III. AGENDAED AUDIENCE:
• Susan Cook Wausau Library
IV. NON-AGENDA AUDIENCE: Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114
mandates that “members of the public shall be given a reasonable opportunity to be
heard on a proposition before a Board or Commission.” Everyone shall have three (3)
minutes to speak on the proposition before the Council.
V. TABLED ITEMS: THESE ARE ITEMS THAT WERE DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
OR STILL PENDING ACTION THEY WILL STAY ON TILL EITHER REMOVED BY COUNCIL OR
ACTION TAKEN.
A. Code Enforcement Ordinance: Report from Mr. Hamilton with
Washington County
B. Hiring of Part-Time Maintenance: Report from NCBA
C. Fire Ordinance Revision: Waiting Council Input.
D. Soft Line Data: New Utility Billing Program; it is time to renew the support
with El Dorado in the amount of $860.00
E. Elected Officials Training: Dates that Mr. Goodman has available are:
June 9th,
June 23rd,
July 7th,
July 14th, or July 21st all from 1-3 PM
F. Notice to proceed on Splash Pad Park
VI. Clerk:
A. Security System report: See quote from Travis Hall
B. Driveways within City Limits: Report from Clerk.
C. End of probation for James Oglesby.
E. Joint Council Meeting with Washington County and other Municipalities
July 24th 5:30PM. Is this something we want to join in with?
F. Information from FDOT on the moving of Utilities.
VII Mayor Roger Hagan:
VIII Mayor Pro-Tem: Berna Palmer
IX Member Paul Culbreth
X Member DeWayne Carter
XI Member Judy Carter
XII Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be June 8, 2017 at 6:00
PM at the Wausau Town Hall 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau FL The Town of Wausau will
accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact
the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make
arrangements.
