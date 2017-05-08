Winners of ‘Best of The Real Florida’ Professional Service Categories Announced

Share this: Print

‘Real Florida Magazine’ announced the winners of the fourth annual reader-driven ‘Best of The Real Florida’ competition earlier this month, and the categories inclusive of professional services are worthy of note.

After several months of nominations and voting, the winners of ‘People’s Choice- Best of The Real Florida’, were announced on Monday, May 1, 2017, with subscribers nominating their choices for the best local providers in several categories of goods, services and events, and the winners enjoying bragging rights and local notoriety for the next year.

Local Attorney Greg Wilson, most recently a candidate for State Attorney in the 2016 election, took top honors in the Attorney/Law Office category. Wilson operates from his downtown Chipley Main Street location, sharing an office building with Attorney Jeff Goodman, and also has offices in Blountstown and Panama City, with offices under development in Bonifay and Marianna..

The Chiropractic Services award went to Mark Taylor of Chipley for the second year, with Gina Pippin, Massage Therapist in Taylor’s office, taking the Massage category.

The Dentist category was garnered by Chipley’s Down Home Dental and longtime resident Tommy’ Sasser picked up the CPA/Accounting Services category:

Ricky Miller and family, owners of Rogers Insurance in Chipley won the Insurance (Car/Home/Life) category, while Wendy Corbin P.A. took top honors for Physician/PA/Medical Clinic and Chipley Therapy Group won in the Physical Therapy/Rehabilitation category.

Pharmacy/Drug Store winner was King’s Drugs in Chipley while Hospital/Primary Care Clinic winner was Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Rounding out the professional categories, Broker Cindy Birge at Chipley-based Elite Realty won the Realtor/Real Estate award and Panhandle Veterinary Services in Chipley won Veterinarian/Animal Hospital category.

Congratulations to all recipients!

