Same Day Florida Concealed Weapon License Renewal Now Available at Participating Tax Collectors’ Offices ………….

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced today that same day renewal of Florida concealed weapon licenses is now available at 41 participating county tax collectors’ offices in Florida. The 41 tax collectors’ offices can now print renewal licenses on site, whereas previously, license holders could submit their renewal documents at the participating tax collectors’ offices and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would then mail the renewed license if approved.

“My goal is to make applying for and renewing a Florida concealed weapon license as convenient as possible, and this new service gives license holders another option when renewing,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.

With this new service at participating tax collectors’ offices, Florida concealed weapon licenses can now be renewed online, by mail or in person. There are more than 1.75 million active Florida concealed weapon licenses, and over 204,000 of these licenses will expire during 2017.

Florida concealed weapon licenses are processed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but due to rising demand, tax collector offices have been given authority accept renewal applications and print renewal licenses for eligible applicants.

Visit FreshFromFlorida.com to learn how to apply for or renew a Florida concealed weapon license.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments