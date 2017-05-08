Northwest Florida Special Events Season Kicks Off

Share this: Print

What do the Caryville Worm Fiddlin’ Festival, the Panhandle Watermelon Festival and the Wausau Possum Festival have in common?

Well, they are all heritage events, they are all totally free to attend and they all take place in Washington County, Florida, as seen in these photos from the Watermelon Festival by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Inclusive of some of the arguably best people-watching, unique offerings and very warm weather, these events are just a few of those which reflect the history, heritage and culture of the region, and there is no doubt about why they continue to get national attention.

Featured in Women’s Day Magazine, the Wausau Possum Festival was declared ‘One of the Most Unique Festivals’ in the world several years ago and the event continues to live up to that reputation.

The Watermelon Festival has been featured in the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Southern Living, and the Worm Fiddlin’ Contest- well, what else do you possibly have to say?

Along with pageant queens, parades, classic car shows, vendors and almost any food possible to cook and eat on a stick, these events draw thousands from the region, and even farther, as their reputations grow.

Most notably, these events swell the ranks of people in these respective small towns, sometimes causing traffic jams but also increased retail sales.

The festival event season starts right about now in Northwest Florida, with sometimes more than a single event on any given weekend, and you don’t have to look far to find something to do with the family.

‘We enjoy visitors from all over the region for these festivals, especially during the highly-contested political cycles’, says Debbie Goulding, publisher of Real Florida Magazine, which has documented these and other events for the past 10 years, and helps to promote and market these events, ‘and the economic impact to the area from these events is significant’.

‘These events, most importantly, allow many local businesses and organizations to give back to the community, while enjoying an influx of potential customers and sales opportunities’, says Goulding.

The festivals named are some of the most-recognized, but there are a large number of other events, revolving around Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day, as well as other holidays.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

