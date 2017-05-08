National Women’s Health Week – Girls Night Out Event ……..

Share this: Print

In celebration of National Women’s Health Week, the Florida Department of Health Washington County in partnership with First Baptist Church will host Girls Night Out. The event will take place from 6:00-8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19th at First Baptist Church, Student Bulilding,1300 South Boulevard, Chipley. The event is open to the community.

There will be food, fun, and shopping at the event along with presentations on health. The goal of the event is to empower women to make positive health choices. Must register by May 11th to attend and the cost is $10.00 per person.

For more information, contact Traci at (850) 638-6240 ext. 121. No person shall, on the grounds of age, color, disability, national origin, race, religion or sex be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving or benefiting from federal financial assistance. Sensory impaired or Limited-English Proficiency patients will be provided with necessary aids and interpreters at no cost by calling Kathy Greene at (850) 638-6240 ext. 140.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

