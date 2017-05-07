Volunteer Florida: See what’s going on ………

Dear Partners and Friends, Volunteer Florida looks forward to continuing to #ServeFL with you. Read on for more! 2017 Emergency Management Convening

In April, Volunteer Florida held our second annual Emergency Management Convening in Tampa, Florida. This event brought together partners from across the state for training sessions on volunteers and donations management and other emergency management issues. Over 150 individuals representing 24 counties and 43 cities from across the state, including 70 County Emergency Management Officials and local volunteer partners, participated in the conference. During the Emergency Management Convening, attendees participated in a Comcast Cares Day service project, assembling flood buckets for those impacted by Hurricane Hermine and Hurricane Matthew. To learn more about Volunteer Florida’s emergency management work, please visit this link .

Service project participants at the 2017 Emergency Management Convening

Last week, I had the opportunity to travel to South Florida to see some of our AmeriCorps programs in action!I joined Children of Inmates, Teach for America Miami, Liberty City Advocates, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Centro Campesino in Miami, as well as two new AmeriCorps programs – CareerSource Broward and Firewall Centers in Broward County. CareerSource Broward provides job-seekers with resume-building assistance, career development training, and job placement. Firewall Centers provides daily, school-based tutoring and mentoring services designed to help students achieve academic success, build character, and transform into servant leaders. The site visits were phenomenal! I am proud of the strong impact that Volunteer Florida and our AmeriCorps programs continue to have in communities across the state. Together, we are making families, schools, neighborhoods, and communities stronger.

AmeriCorps Member of the Year

During the 2017 Southern National Training Conference held in Orlando, Volunteer Florida awarded Monica Phillipone with the AmeriCorps Member of the Year Award. Monica Phillipone serves with Volunteer Florida grantee Children of Inmates, Inc., which serves 750 children, caregivers, and incarcerated parents by providing group mentoring, facilitating literacy education, and conducting intensive home safety interventions. Monica’s team is responsible for 150 infant and toddlers and their incarcerated parents and caregivers. She previously served with City Year Miami and has volunteered her time as a Guardian ad Litem for two children in the Miami-Dade county area. She also mentors women who were previously incarcerated through the Ladies Empowerment and Action Program (LEAP). Volunteer Florida is proud to recognize Monica’s unwavering commitment to her community and her civic engagement with Miami children and their incarcerated parents.

Tamela Perdue Joins Volunteer Florida Foundation Board

Volunteer Florida recently announced that Tammy Perdue joined the Volunteer Florida Foundation Board of Directors. Tammy was unanimously approved by the Volunteer Florida Foundation Board of Directors and the Volunteer Florida Commission.Tammy serves as Senior Vice President of Legislative and Government Affairs for Sunshine Health. In this role, she oversees the advocacy activities of one of Florida’s largest health plans, providing services to almost 800,000 members and employing 2,000 people across the state. Previously, Tammy spent more than 20 years representing insurers and the business community on tort, workers’ compensation, insurance, and other legal issues before the Legislative and Executive branches of government. From 2006 to 2016, Perdue served as general counsel for the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF). We are honored to welcome Tammy to the Volunteer Florida Foundation Board. As the Foundation continues its work to support Volunteer Florida’s efforts, we look forward to serving with Tammy – her professional experience and passion for our mission will make her an excellent addition to the Foundation. To learn more about the Volunteer Florida Foundation, please visit this link . Champion of Service

During a meeting of the Florida Cabinet in April, I joined Governor Rick Scott to award Steven Cleveland with the Volunteer Florida Champion of Service Award, Florida’s official statewide volunteer recognition.

Governor Scott and the Florida Cabinet present the Champion of Service Award to Steven Cleveland Steven Cleveland serves as the Director of the Florida Dream Center Adopt-A-Block program, which mobilizes volunteers throughout the Tampa area to distribute food, clothing, and household necessities to low-income families and persons experiencing homelessness. Steven has provided over 1,980 hours of civic engagement and community service in the Tampa area, impacting over 13,336 community members. Under Steven’s leadership, the Adopt-A-Block program mobilized 1,579 volunteers in 2016, who served over 5,200 hours of community service, distributed over 18,940 pounds of food, and completed revitalization projects in the local Lealman neighborhood. To learn more about the Champion of Service or nominate one of your volunteers, please visit this link .

