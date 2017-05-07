State Road 79 traffic reduction May 8th – 12th ……..

Share this: Print

Chipley, FL – State Road (S.R.) 79 traffic will be reduced to one lane between Hightower Road and Mallory Road in Washington County Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12 as crews perform drainage work. Variable message boards are on site to alert drivers of the upcoming work and change in traffic pattern. Drivers are reminded the speed limit through this area is 45 MPH and to watch for traffic flaggers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by December 2018.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

