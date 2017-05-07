School Board agenda for May 8th meeting ……..

Share this: Print

The mission of the Washington County School District is to empower all students to become well educated, productive citizens by providing appropriate, high quality, and rigorous educational programs in a safe learning environment.

REGULAR MEETING

WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

May 8, 2017 – 5:00 P.M.

Board Room – Administration Building

Chipley, Florida

AGENDA



I. CALL TO ORDER/ADOPTION OF THE AGENDA



II. DISTRICT/SCHOOL UPDATE: None



III. PRESENTATIONS:

 United Way

 VITA Recognition



IV. CITIZENS REQUEST:

The Washington County School Board welcomes you to this meeting. This is time set

aside for individuals to address the School Board. This is not a question and answer

period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory

remarks to/ or about school personnel. If you would like to address the School Board

please come to the podium, state your name and address for the record and limit your

comments to not more than five (5) minutes. Your participation is welcomed and

appreciated.



V. FACILITIES: None



VI. CONSENT ITEMS:

1. Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget

Amendments

2. Approval of minutes for Public Hearing on April 10, 2017

3. Approval of minutes for Regular School Board Meeting on April 10, 2017

4. Approval of minutes for Student Hearing on April 10, 2017

5. Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

6. Approval of 2017-2018 Perkins IV Allocation for Rural and Sparsely Populated Areas Counties agreements

7. Approval of contract with Carr Riggs & Ingram

8. Approval of four-day Summer Work Schedule 2017

9. Approval to advertise revisions to School Board Policies and Student Code of Conduct

10. Approval of updated agreement between FPTC and Washington/Holmes County Health Department, effective April 17, 2017

11. Approval of FPTC 2017 Summer Schedule

12. Approval of FPTC contract with Stericyle

13. Approval of contract with Harry Fleener as Assistant Girls Softball Coach, effective January 15, 2017 through March 10, 2017

14. Approval of contract with Celeste N. Shuler, Ph.D.

15. Approval of purchase order for PAEC Virtual Franchise

16. Approval of 2017-2018 Carl D. Perkins (Secondary) Grant Application

17. Approval of increase to School Lunch Prices

18. Approval of agreement with State of Florida, AHCA

19. ADD – Approval of Purchase of New School Buses



VII. OTHER ACTION ITEMS: None



VIII. PANHANDLE AREA EDUCATIONAL CONSORTIUM RECOMMENDATIONS:

A. OUT-OF-STATE TRAVEL

1. John Summers – ISTE Conference, San Antonio, TX; June 25-28, 2017

2. Lisa Roderick, Erika Hall and Curlis Knowles – National Parent and Family Engagement Conference, San Francisco, CA; June 21-25, 2017

3. Larche Hardy – AEPA Executive Committee Meeting, Nashville, TN; July 25-28, 2016

B. PROJECTS/CONTRACTS/AGREEMENTS/PROPOSALS/BIDS

1. Program/Budget Amendments

a. Title I, Part A School Improvement Technical Assistance (program and budget)

2. Contracts/Agreements

a. DES of Florida, LLC (Amended)

b. Airspeed Networks (Amended)

c. Skyward, Inc.

d. GCA Services Group

e. McAllister & Quinn

f. School Messenger

g. Chemical Addictions Recovery Effort, Inc. (CARE) – ADDED

C. HUMAN RESOURCES/PERSONNEL

1. Revised Job Description: Assistant Risk Manager

2. OPS Migrant Summer School Personnel

3. Part-time Technical Assistant

IX. HUMAN RESOURCES FOR THE DISTRICT:

A. District:

1. Approval of retirement of Jan Johnson, OYDC Principal, effective June 30, 2017

2. CORRECT – Approval of employment recommendation of James Mills, OYDC Principal, effective June 5, 2017

3. CORRECT – Approval of transfer of Tammy King, secretary/bookkeeper, from Kate M. Smith Elementary School to the District Office, effective May 15, 2017

4. Approval of Summer VPK Program Personnel

5. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

6. Approval of additional hours for Academic Analyst

7. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

8. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation, Dee Brock, Academic Analyst, for 2017-2018 school year

9. Approval of additional hours for Dee Brock, Academic Analyst

10. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation, Paula Ellis, Academic Analyst, for 2017-2018 school year

11. Approval of additional hours for Paula Ellis, Academic Analyst



B. Chipley High School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport, Band Director

4. Approval of 70 summer hours for Brian Solger, FFA teacher

5. Approval of 140 summer hours for Tiffany McKinney, Guidance Counselor



C. Florida Panhandle Technical College:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of employment recommendation of Ashley Poole, Cosmetology Instructor, effective May 9, 2017

D. Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

1. Approval of resignation of Rana Oliver, School Secretary, effective May 15, 2017

2. Approval employment recommendation of Rana Oliver, Secretary/Data Entry, effective May 16, 2017

3. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

4. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

5. Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 12, 2017

6. Approval of Sule Locke, Guidance Counselor for 35 extra hours in the month of June

7. Approval of Tiffany Clifton, Guidance Counselor for 35 extra hours in the month of June

E. Maintenance: None



F. Okeechobee Youth Development Center:

1. Approval of Principal Designee supplement for Joe Entwistle, effective May 15, 2017

2. Approval of resignation of Richard Newhouse, Senior Computer Network Technician, effective April 28, 2017

G. Roulhac Middle School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendation for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of 70 summer hours for Guidance Counselor, effective June 1, 2017

H. Transportation:

1. Approval of school bus drivers additional pay for mid-day transport

2. ADD – Approval of employment recommendation of Brandy Justice, bus driver, effective May 1, 2017

I. Vernon Elementary School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of 35 summer hours for Alice Simmons, Guidance Counselor

4. Approval of leave of absence for Marilyn Collins, teacher, effective April 24, 2017

J. Vernon High School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of resignation of David Edgar, Science Teacher, effective May 31, 2017

4. Approval of 140 summer hours for Lisa Taylor, Guidance Counselor

5. Approval of 75 summer hours for John Harcus, Band Director



K. Vernon Middle School:

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

3. Approval of 70 summer hours for Sarah Short, Guidance Counselor

4. Approval of level increase for Paula McDonald, bookkeeper, effective May 9, 2017

5. Approval of level increase for Donna Taylor, secretary, effective May 9, 2017

L. Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE):

1. Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

2. Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2017-2018 school year

X. INFORMATIONAL ITEMS :

Student Enrollment Report



XI. TIME RESERVED/SUPERINTENDENT:



XII. TIME RESERVED/BOARD MEMBERS:



XIII. ADJOURN:

