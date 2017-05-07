HINTS FOR THE HOME: Healthy Air, Healthy Home ………

(NAPSI)—Even when your home looks spotless, there may be dirt lurking in places you can’t see—but where it can do you harm: inside your ductwork. Fortunately, that can be fixed. The Problem Very fine dust, bacteria, mold and small particles can get deposited in your HVAC system and air ducts. There, they reduce the air quality of your home, reduce airflow through your system and reduce heat transfer at the cooling or heating coils in your system. That can cost you money—the U.S. Department of Energy says 25 to 40 percent of the energy used for heating or cooling a home is wasted. It can also cost you your good health: Allergy and asthma sufferers, as well as young children and the elderly, tend to be more susceptible to poor indoor air quality. What You Can Do Cleaning the vent plates in your home is as easy as using a vacuum wand to remove the dust on top. Cleaning inside the air vents, however, needs a professional touch. A cleaning company that’s a NADCA member must: • Have at least one certified Air Systems Cleaning Specialist on staff • Maintain general liability insurance • Agree to clean according to NADCA Standards and comply with NADCA’s Code of Ethics. These requirements were established to provide a higher level of assurance to consumers. How To Find a NADCA Professional Quality cleaners can be easy to find. NADCA’s Find a Professional Directory lets consumers locate NADCA members nearby just by typing in a zip code. The directory can also help you verify that an air duct cleaning company that claims to be a NADCA member actually is a member. Learn More For further facts on having healthy air in a healthy home, go to www.nadca.com.