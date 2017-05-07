Commissioner Putnam Seeks Nominations for Woman of the Year in Agriculture ……..

Share this: Print

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam is now accepting nominations for the 2017 “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award.

Since 1985, the “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award has recognized women in all areas of the industry who have made outstanding contributions to Florida agriculture. The deadline for submitting nominations is June 1, 2017.

Nominations may be submitted electronically by accessing the application located on the Woman of the Year in Agriculture page. Nominations may also be sent via U.S. mail or fax to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Director of External Affairs Clay Hollis. Send completed nomination forms to the Florida Department of Agriculture of and Consumer Services, Plaza Level 10, The Capitol, 400 S Monroe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32399-0800; Fax 850-617-7744, Clay.Hollis@FreshFromFlorida.com.

More information about the “Woman of the Year in Agriculture” award and past award winners can be found here. For more information about the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FreshFromFlorida.com.

