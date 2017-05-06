Rock By The Sea Concert May 11th – 14th …….

Share this: Print

Rock by the Sea (RBTS), a charity music festival, returns to St. George Island for its 11th Spring event for 4-nights of music.

The first night on May 10 is the Pre-Party and free to attend at Harry A’s on St. George Island.

RBTS raises money for pediatric cancer treatment, research, and other deserving children’s charities. This year they are focusing their efforts on University of Florida’s Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program. Rock by the Sea, for the first time, is partnering with ABC2 (Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure) in a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000.

On Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14, there will be music at Harry A’s on St. George Island.

On Friday May 12 there will be a golf outing at St. James Bay Golf Club in Carrabelle. The May event usually sells out quickly so check their website for details.

If you miss the May event, make plans to attend the second Rock By the Sea event – Rock By the Sea Lite – which will be held September 21-24, 2017, also on St. George Island.

