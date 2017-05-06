‘Real Florida Magazine’ Interview with Josh Roberts, United States Marine Corps Aviator, on May 3, 2017

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

‘Real Florida Magazine’ interview with 2008 Chipley High School graduate and United States Marine Josh Roberts, grandson of Susan and Bert Roberts, in Downtown Chipley on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, discussing the importance of role models, parental and peer influence, the value of passion and chasing your dreams, and personal accountability.

If you have a young person in your life who is possibly straying into trouble, in danger of embracing the all-too-pervasive ‘entitlement mentality’ or perhaps even leaning toward becoming a ‘snowflake’, this is one for you and that young person to watch together.

Produced by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida. See more video clips, photos and interviews on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org and you can also listen to these interviews on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments