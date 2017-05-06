Pam Bondi’s Weekley Briefing …………

|Protecting Floridians
Justice Comes Calling for Men Charged with Stealing Cellphones
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced three Broward County residents have been charged in connection to a string of retail thefts. The defendants allegedly stole smartphones and tablets from retail cellphone outlets in Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties.
“Members of this organized retail theft ring targeted mobile phone stores in multiple Florida counties but thanks to our joint investigation, justice came calling—and now all three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to this case,” said Attorney General Bondi. More.
Legislation to Help Fight Deadly Opioid Epidemic Headed to Governor
Attorney General Pam Bondi thanks Florida lawmakers for passing legislation that will bolster continued efforts to combat the national opioid epidemic in Florida. Today, the Senate voted in favor of HB 477. This legislation is a top priority for Attorney General Bondi, and now, it will go before Governor Rick Scott.
“I want to thank sponsors Representative Jim Boyd and Senator Greg Steube, and each member of the House and Senate that supported this important legislation. Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid that is being mixed with heroin and other drugs—often with deadly consequences,” said Attorney General Bondi. “This legislation has been my top priority this session because it gives us the tools we need to combat the trafficking of these deadly substances.” More.
Attorney General Bondi’s Statement on Passage of Sober Homes Legislation
Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the following statement on the unanimous passage of legislation that will help protect recovering addicts in Florida and expand the authority of the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution to prosecute patient brokering crimes:
“I want to thank Representative Bill Hager and Senator Jeff Clemens for sponsoring this vital legislation and each member of the Florida Legislature who voted in favor of the bill,” said Attorney General Bondi. “The legislation will help protect recovering addicts from those trying to exploit and profit from their addiction.”
The legislation also creates a certification program for sober homes and prohibits deceptive, false or misleading marketing practices. Having passed favorably in both the House and Senate, this legislation will now go before Governor Rick Scott.
Former Leon County Home Care Provider Arrested
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit announced the arrest of a former Hopewell Home Health employee for alleged fraud. According to a joint investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Charlie Jenkins, 38, defrauded Medicaid during a nine-month period by submitting records with forged recipient signatures for services that Jenkins never performed. More.
