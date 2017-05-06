Obituary for Waldeen Pipkin Woodell ……..

Share this: Print

Mrs. Waldeen Pipkin Woodell, age 81, of Monticello, Florida passed away May 3, 2017 at Cross Landing Nursing Home in Monticello, Florida. She was born September 29, 1935 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Homer Brown Pipkin and Lillian Pate Pipkin. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Woodell was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie T. Woodell and one sister, Eileen Collins.

Mrs. Woodell is survived by one son, Micky Woodell and wife Vickie of Tallahassee, FL; one daughter, Lillian Wyble of Troy, AL; five grandchildren, Jason Woodell, Danielle Glass, John Woodell, Steven Woodell and Jessica Duncan; five great-grandchildren, Briana Glass, Dylan Glass, Carter Woodell, Chloe Woodell and Caleb Woodell; one brother-in-law, Joe Earl Collins of Bonifay, FL; two nieces, Debbie Reick and husband Vince of Charlotte, NC and Jo Ann Everett and husband Dennis of Marianna, FL; one nephew, Joe Collins and wife Lisa of Sebring, FL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

