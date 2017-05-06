‘Friends of the Library’ wind down year ………
Club officials make presentations and donations.
by Renae Rountree
Linda Norton received ‘Friend of the Year’ award for 201- 2017.
Nikki Bethea was on hand to talk about writing educational science books.
And, the Friends voted to donate $995 to the library for three summer programs — Cubetto, a robot that teaches kids age 2-5 coding, Dr. Magical Balloon, and four Back to Basics classes for adults.
Photo Highlights of the meeting:
