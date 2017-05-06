By May 6, 2017

‘Friends of the Library’ wind down year ………

Club officials make presentations and donations.

 

by Renae Rountree

 

Linda Norton received  ‘Friend of the Year’ award  for 201- 2017.

 

Nikki Bethea was on hand to  talk about writing educational science books.

 

And, the Friends voted to donate $995 to the library for three  summer programs  —  Cubetto, a robot that teaches kids age 2-5 coding, Dr. Magical Balloon,   and four  Back to Basics classes for adults.

 

Photo Highlights of the meeting:

 

