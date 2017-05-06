‘Faces of The Washington-Holmes Relay For Life’ in Downtown Chipley, Florida on May 5, 2017

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Despite the challenge of unseasonably cold temperatures, including a wind chill factor of 50 degrees, along with competing events, inclusive of band performances at local high schools, the 2017 Washington-Holmes Relay For Life was attended by several hundred at Pals Park in Downtown Chipley, Florida on Friday, May 5.

Some people were quick to smile and some not so much, but in either case, here are some images from the event, as seen by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The absence of an election cycle also helped to keep attendance numbers low but organizers seemed pleased with the overall results as Vernon High School ROTC presented the colors to start off all the festivities of the commemorative fundraiser.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments