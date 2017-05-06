England and Scotland embrace new GolfSixes format …………

Tournament preview Team England and Team Scotland are ready to embrace the European Tour’s new GolfSixes format, as they prepare for the inaugural event this weekend at Centurion Club in St Albans. GolfSixes is an exciting new team match play format to be played over two days (Saturday and Sunday), with 16 nations competing around the six-hole circuit for a prize fund of €1 million. During the group stages on Saturday, the 16 competing nations will compete in four groups of four teams, with each team playing three six-hole matches. The top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to Sunday’s knockout stage which will feature quarter-finals, semi-finals, a 3rd/4th place play-off match and the final. The teams will play Greensomes, where the two players select their best tee shot and then play alternate shots thereafter. Representing the home nation, Ryder Cup players Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood are the tournament’s top seeds, and have been drawn in a tough group for the opening day of play on Saturday, including reigning World Cup of Golf champions, Denmark. Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, who tasted victory for his country when he lifted the World Cup of Golf trophy alongside Colin Montgomerie back in 2007 are representing a Scottish team ranked 16th this weekend. Amongst the competitors at Centurion Club this weekend are the European Tour’s most recent winner, Alexander Levy of France, and Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson, representing Wales and Belgium’s Nicolas Colsearts. Player quotes Andy Sullivan – England “This week for me is all about fun and that is something me and Woody know how to do pretty well so if we don’t win we’ll just banter our opponents out of it! “Ryder Cup and then playing World Cup together, we’ve got to know each other pretty well.I think we know our games pretty well from the World Cup, we played quite well together apart from one nine holes so hopefully we can just go out there and go after it and get the right result in the right manner. “I know if we get out there and enjoy ourselves, that’s where we are going to play our best. The last two times we’ve been in a team, it’s not finished ideally so, third time lucky, we’ll get over the line this time. “Chris can play golf and I’ll just get the crowd going!” Chris Wood – England “The format will be hard for some but I don’t think that will be a problem for us. “Any time you get to the weekend and you see the tee-times and they’re two balls, you look at the draw and you think ‘that’s brilliant, we’ll get round so much quicker, there’s a flow to the game “I feel like I play a lot better when I’m into a round and there is some flow to it so, for me, the speed element that hopefully comes off will work in our favour.”

Richie Ramsay – Scotland “A fast start is going to be very important. In normal match play you have the time and the holes to claw it back. Here, if you lose the first two you are under the cosh pretty quickly. “I think there will be a lot more aggressive play because you need to make birdies to win and fast starts are important. The fact that it’s match play, I think it’s less about plodding and churning out pars sometimes when you need to. It’s more about being aggressive. “I suppose if we – the old adage – play it shot by shot the product should be there. Plenty of birdies, lots of shots going close. A good product for people to watch, at the end of the day.” Marc Warren – Scotland “I think it’s great for golf, it’s a great addition. Obviously you have things like the Majors which will always be the four-day format of four rounds. To have more of an instant results business like this week and with the change to the scoring to make it more like football and a little bit easier to grasp, it can only be good. “I think this format lends itself to slightly more light hearted golf. Obviously you want to win your match and beat the team that you’re up against first and foremost. Hopefully the nature it’s going to be played in, spectators and people watching on TV will see some more reaction from the golfers than you would normally see.” The Groups Group A – England, Denmark, The Netherlands, India Group B – Thailand, Spain, Belgium, Scotland Group C – Australia, Wales, USA, Portugal Group D – South Africa, France, Sweden, Italy Download the full schedule of group stage matches for Saturday May 6, here: GOLFSIXES – Draw.pdf – Ends –