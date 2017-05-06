CHIPOLA THEATRE PRESENTS ‘MAGIC SCHOOLBUS’ MAY 11 ……..

Share this: Print

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Children’s Theatre Production of The Magic Schoolbus is set for Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

The show tells the story of an eccentric school teacher who takes her class on wonderful educational field trips with the help of a magical school bus. This exciting family-friendly adventure is fun for all ages.



The cast includes: Sarah Liffick as Mrs. Fizzle, Gracie Wallace as the Narrator, Saylor Novonglosky as Ralphie, Darby Benjamin as Keesha, Jaylan Palmer as DA, Kane McKeefer as Arnold, Ashley Braswell as Phoebe, Anthony Severson as Tim, Destin Dawson as Carlos, Elizabeth Bennett as Liz, and Jayriah McGriff as Wanda.



Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—may be purchased at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.

