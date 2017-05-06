3rd Annual Sunland Center ‘Art in the Park’ Festival Held in Marianna, Florida on May 6, 2017

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Several hundred art lovers celebrated the 3rd Annual ‘Art in the Park’ Festival on the campus of Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida on Saturday, May 6, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

Held from 10AM until 1PM, Sunland residents and local artists submitted artwork for viewing at the event, representing a cross-section of Northwest Florida history, heritage and culture, and all displayed against the backdrop of a sunny spring morning.

Entertainment included local musicians and a brunch was served from 9:30-10AM for the contributing artists. ‘This is our opportunity to let the world see a little about what we do’, said Sunland Superintendent Geri Williams, in an interview with Real Florida Magazine.

Best known for their annual Fall Festival, Sunland does not open the campus to the public very often, but remains one of the largest employers in Jackson County, with around 1,000 employees.

Organizers expressed delight at the quality of artwork on display, the great weather and the awareness for Sunland Center for which the event is responsible.

A totally free event, the festival is just one element helping Sunland Center make its mark in Northwest Florida as a community partner and resource.

The staff of Real Florida Magazine attended the event, and more photos from the festival, along with video clips and interviews, are available on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, as well as online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments