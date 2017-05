Share this: Print

It was all about remembering those who lost their battle with Cancer and cheering on those who are fighting Cancer when the 2017 Washington-Holmes Relay For Life got underway at Pal’s Park in Chipley Friday night.

Dozens of businesses in the two county area helped support this year’s event and everyone was grateful for that support.

Photo Highlights of Friday night’s activities:

