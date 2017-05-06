16th Annual Quilt Show May 6th at Panhandle Pioneer Settlement ……..

Share this: Print

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement

16th ANNUAL QUILT SHOW

May 6, 2017 9 a.m. CST

$5 per person Admission fee at gym 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

You are invited to participate in the May 6th quilt show at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown, Florida.

Come view the Beautiful quilts we will have on display and/or display one or more of your own quilts. Quilters that display there quilts at show will receive a 10% discount from “Quilts, Memories, and Past Times” on your next long arm Quilt purchased from them. For every Quilt you display at the Pioneer Settlement you will receive a 10% off ticket.

We do not judge the quilts, but we have visitors vote on their favorite one and the winner receives a prize.

Have your treasured quilts appraised! A quilt appraiser will be present to give you a verbal appraisal for $15.00 or a written appraisal for $35.00. A written appraisal can be used for insurance purposes.

Lunch will be served for a $5 donation. Proceeds go to benefit the Altha FCCLA to help them cover cost at the National competition.

If you would like to enter your quilt please let us know by email info@panhandlepioneer.org or phone: (850) 674-2777, as soon as possible.

The show is one day and quilts can be delivered for set up from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 4th, or Friday, May 5th.

They can be picked up on Saturday afternoon after 3:00 p.m.

Quilt Admission fee is $3.00 to enter your quilt.

