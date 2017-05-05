Local Media ‘2017 Best of The Real Florida’ Winners Announced

Share this: Print

We are proud to announce that the Chipley-based Foster-Folly News was selected by local participants as 2017 ‘Best of The Real Florida’ in the News Service/Online category on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Broadcast TV recipient was Dothan-based WTVY-TV for the second year in a row, and Panama City-based radio station 92.5 WPAP-FM and Panama City-based News Herald won in the Radio Station and News Service/Newspaper categories respectively.

For several months ‘Real Florida Magazine’ solicited readers and Facebook subscribers to nominate their choices for the best local providers in several categories of goods, services and events and the winners are declared ‘People’s Choice- Best of The Real Florida’, with bragging rights and local notoriety.

Congratulations to all recipients!

