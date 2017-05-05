Gov. Scott Stops in Pensacola on “Fighting for Florida’s Future” Tour ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott met with local leaders and job creators in Pensacola during his “Fighting for Florida’s Future” tour. Governor Scott is traveling the state to encourage Floridians to contact members of the Florida Legislature and urge them to invest in key priorities- funding for tourism and economic development and the Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee.

WATCH: Remarks by Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward

WATCH: Remarks by Governor Scott

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

Comments