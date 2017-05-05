Gov. Scott Stops in Panama City on “Fighting for Florida’s Future” Tour ……..

Share this: Print

Met with local leaders and job creators.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott met with local leaders and job creators in Panama City on the last stop of his “Fighting for Florida’s Future” tour. This week, Governor Scott traveled the state to encourage Floridians to contact members of the Florida Legislature and urge them to invest in key priorities- funding for tourism and economic development and the Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee.

