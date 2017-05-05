Danny Walker arrested on theft charge …..

Share this: Print

On May 3rd Officers with the Chipley Police Department received a call of a theft in progress at the Chipley WalMart.

Prior to the Officer’s arrival on scene they were notified the subject had fled on foot.

Initially Officers were unable to locate the subject, but a short time later they received a tip that a subject matching the description was in the Tractor Supply parking lot.

The suspect was located and quickly apprehended a short time later. All merchandise was recovered on scene and totaled more than $300.

