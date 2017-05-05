Comments from Nathan Boyles – Okaloosa County Commissioner ………

May 4, 2017 The 2017 legislative session is mercifully drawing to an end. Halfway through session, I made the trip to Tallahassee along with many other County Commissioners to advocate for local control and less regulation. As with past trips during the legislative session, I was eager to return home almost as soon as I arrived. I was also again struck by the reality that our state government is run by a bunch of college kids, swarming around everywhere in expensive suits and skirts. I’m 33 so when I feel old, you know you are in a young crowd. One kid made a particular impression on me. He is a recently elected state representative from somewhere well south of here. A lawyer, whose primary formative experience appears to be his service as an aide to another state representative. According to the information I could find, he isn’t married and doesn’t have children. His entire net worth (per his statutorily required financial disclosure) might buy him a used chevy, though he probably wouldn’t because he appears to be more of used VW Jetta kind of guy (also according to his financial disclosure). Despite what some might consider a lack of life experience, track record of success or financial stability sufficient to avoid the temptation of trading power for financial gain, the kid can sure enough deliver a speech. He was poised, forceful and eloquent. If the private law school he attended (tuition: $40,282 per year – obviously money well spent) has a debate team, I bet he was the captain. He smoothly advocated for a progressive populist cost shift masquerading as a tax cut from one class of tax-payers that he just happens to be in, to another class that he’s not in, that being the hard working, tax-paying, job creating, small business owning class. The legislation in question ultimately passed and will now be before all of us as voters in 2018. It will probably pass and the burden of paying for deputies, jails, ambulances, parks, roads and stormwater pipes will again be shifted a little more off one set of shoulders and onto another set. The Legislature, ignoring the fact that property taxes are a terrible way to equitably distribute the cost of government, will claim a victory and go home. But hey, who doesn’t love being on the winning end of a good cost shift every now and then! Please find below an update from our May 2nd Commission meeting together with the latest version of Crystal’s Corner and some closing notes. May 2nd Commission Meeting Summary: CAFR Presented We received the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) from Mrs. Angela Balent of Warren Averett, the County’s audit firm. The CAFR detailed continuing improvement in financial oversight and controls as a result of the partnership between the County and Clerk J.D. Peacock. The most significant substantive finding was a continued need to have greater inventory accountability within Public Works and Fleet Maintenance. This item should be resolved within the next year and would have been resolved already but for the need to create additional positions to provide the level of segregation of duties and controls that accountants want to see. It is a great example of the balancing act between having sufficient checks and balances and operating leanly and efficiently. Maruti Transit Contract Update Maruti Fleet and Management, the contractor responsible for providing public transit services in Okaloosa County, was back before the Commission for the second month in a row explaining service deficiencies. Transit is divided into two services, fixed-route and paratransit. Fixed-route are the buses commonly seen operating throughout the County. Service issues with fixed-route have largely been resolved over the last several years. Paratransit consists of pre-scheduled service designed as a mechanism to get elderly and disabled individuals to critical services such as doctor appointments and for some, to a job. Unfortunately, there has been a steady decline in the quality of the paratransit system to the point that the Commission recently threatened termination of the contract. Some improvements have been seen but service levels remain unacceptably low with a 60 day on-time average of only 84%. Worse, the average wait time for late service stands at around 40 minutes. Delays of that severity are resulting in patients missing important medical appointments. As a critical service with complicated federal and state funding regimes, the County does not have the luxury of simply terminating service and going with another provider. However, County staff have prepared contingency plans to ensure continuity of service and Maruti continues to be on notice that a failure to improve service will likely result in the loss of the contract. PJ Adams Parkway – Antioch Road Corridor The Commission accepted the voluntary contribution of nearly an acre of land that will be necessary for the first phase of the PJ Adams – Antioch Corridor widening project. The contribution resolves right-of-way for over 1000 feet of phase one and represents major progress. We also received an update from staff on the overall project. The design process for the first four phases is now complete and pending acquisition of needed right-of-way, construction is on schedule to start on the first two phases in 2018 (from Highway 85 to Ashley Drive). A public meeting is scheduled for May 23rd at Crosspoint Church on PJ Adams Parkway at 5:30pm. The public will have an opportunity to review construction plans and interact with the design team. I hope to see you there. Airport Advisory Committee Established The Commission voted 4 to 1 to establish an airport advisory committee. I was the lone dissenting vote. While I think the creation of an advisory committee (the county already has quite a few) can be a worthwhile endeavor, I was uncomfortable with several aspects of the proposed structure. While I didn’t vote in support of the measure because of those structural concerns, my fellow commissioners made strong arguments in favor of the creation of a committee and I am optimistic that the committee created will add value to the operation of your County’s three airports. Crystal’s Corner: Life of Late We blinked, and everything is green. Welcome Spring! Time with two kids seems to go by in fast-forward, so we’re playing catch up all the time. In our home, we’re making slow progress at better sleep! Quinn starts her day between 5-6 AM, but that is certainly more manageable than seeing 2 and 4 AM. Nathan and I decided we’re simply better people when we sleep. I’ve heard of folks who can function on 4-5 hours of sleep per night. We’re not those people. For the first time ever, Nathan and I took the week of Spring Break off from work. We decided to take a little staycation since we are blessed to live in a place desired by so many. While the temps were cooler than expected, we still got our toes sandy. Beau even got a little wet and was reminded he is a Florida boy when his teeth quickly started chattering. It was Quinn’s first time on the beach. She wasn’t too sure about the chilly wind, so I can’t much blame her for not loving it at first! Teddy and I both turned a year older since we last “talked.” I’m grateful for another year of life and hope the next 34 years are just as blessed and go very s-l-o-w-l-y. Teddy spent his special day tearing up the new toys he’d received as gifts. Beau’s cap and gown pictures for pre-school graduation came in, and it hit me; He’s going to “big boy” school this fall. Life will become much more routine-focused. He’s growing up. He’ll make new friends and begin understanding more about how to navigate relationships. He’ll start asking a thousand questions a day instead of just a hundred. It will be an adjustment, but I’m excited for him to begin this phase of his life. Quinn is quickly adding to her collection of teeth. She has absolutely no interest in crawling, but enjoys standing up in her bouncer. We predict she’ll skip crawling all together. She’s learned how to clap and wave. She becomes quite demanding when she is hungry or tired, but otherwise is a very happy baby. Beau and Teddy get the biggest smiles. She pulls out her hair bows and won’t keep on a pair of shoes. She is sweet mixed with bouts of feistiness, and she keeps us on our toes. We hope everyone had a wonderful Easter Sunday. It was Quinn’s first Easter, and she did a great job posing for photos in her pastel pink dress, sitting pretty in the green grass. Beau was up promptly at 6:30 AM to confirm the bunny’s visit. At five, though, he knows there is more to Easter than candy and eggs. His Granny asked him, “who loves you the most?” the other day. Expecting him to catch on to her game and say “You, Granny” she instead got a surprise: “Jesus loves me the most.” Closing Notes: A bright spot in the 2017 legislative session was the passage of updated Triumph legislation. The legislation governs the distribution of a large settlement between the state of Florida and BP following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. I was never a fan of the original legislation as it concentrated control of the portion of the settlement guaranteed to Northwest Florida into the hands of an unelected board of directors of a corporation established by the Legislature. The updated legislation gives local communities a greater voice in the expenditure of those funds and guarantees that 5% of the initial payment funds and 4% of all future payments will be spent in Okaloosa County. I will work to ensure that the funds allocated to Okaloosa County are utilized for needed infrastructure projects that make our community more economically resilient, more economically competitive and improve quality of life. Our local legislative delegation consisting of Sen. Broxson, Sen. Gainer, Rep. Ponder and Rep. Williamson are to be credited with getting the new Triumph legislation passed. As is evidenced by Crystal’s wide ranging update above, I’ve again been a bit negligent in producing this newsletter in a timely fashion of late. I’ll do better. I promise. Our next Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16th beginning at 8:30am in the Shalimar Administration Building. As always, the meetings are open to the public and can be streamed live or viewed on demand at www.co.okaloosa.fl.us Sincerely,



Nathan Boyles

Your Okaloosa County Commissioner District 3 850-689-5030 nboyles@co.okaloosa.fl.us I always welcome your feedback with regard to any topic which appears in these updates or on any other County matter. However, please be sure to direct any correspondence related to County business to my County email address ( nboyles@co.okaloosa.fl.us ). All such correspondence shall be considered a public record pursuant to Florida’s open records laws. Any views or opinions expressed in this Newsletter are mine alone and do not necessarily represent the official position of the County Commission or the views or opinions of any other Commissioner. This Newsletter is not an official record or transcript of the matters presented to, or the decisions made by the Commission and should not be relied upon as such.