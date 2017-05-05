CHIPOLA WINS OPENING GAME OF STATE TOURNEY ………

Share this: Print

LAKELAND—The Chipola Indians (41-8) defeated St. Johns River State 5-2 on Friday, May 5, after taking the lead late in their opening game of the FCSAA State Baseball Tournament.



Chipola Indians trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrew Bechtold homered off Andrew Vaccacio, driving in three runs.



St. Johns River State captured the lead in the first inning. Nick Koslowski doubled on a 1-2 count in the first inning with 2 outs, scoring one run.



Riley Cabral (10-0) earned the win. He tossed six innings in relief, allowing zero runs, four hits, striking out nine, and walking zero.



Bowden Francis started the game. He went three innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking one.



Te’Kwaan Whyte, Andrew Bechtold, Edmond Americaan, Trey Dawson, and Jose Caballero each collected one hit to lead the way for the Indians.



Chipola will play next on Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. (CST) against the Winner of Miami Dade vs. State College of Florida or Tallahassee.

View a webcast at http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_baseball_tournament

Chipola Jeff Johnson’s Indians have made the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times with seven appearances in the title game. The Indians have made four trips to the NJCAA National Tournament including a 2007 national title.

Jeff Johnson was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year. The 2017 season marks his 20th at Chipola. He has won four consecutive Panhandle Conference titles with six in the last seven years and 12 overall.

The Panhandle Conference Champion Chipola Indians cleaned up in conference awards this season with 10 players named to the Coaches’ All-Conference Team, coach of the year and three players-of-the-year in four categories.



First baseman Reynaldo Rivera is the Panhandle Player of the Year with 12 homeruns and a .457 batting average. Infielder Trey Dawson is the Conference Defensive Player of the Year with a .964 fielding percentage. Bowden Francis is Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 1.53 ERA and an 11-2 record.



Chipola’s First-Team All-Conference selections include: outfielders Jacob Silverstein (.381 BA) and Brody Wofford (.343 BA); infielders Reynaldo Rivera (.457 BA and 12 HR), Andrew Bechtold (.450 BA and 10 HR) and Jose Caballero (.382 BA and 10 HR); catchers Max Guzman (.379 BA) and Chris Clayton (.337 BA); and pitchers Bowden Francis (11-2) and Riley Cabral (9-0).

Chipola’s Second-Team All-Conference pick is outfielder Edmond Americaan (.361 BA).

Six Chipola Indians—Rivera, Francis, Bechtold, Cabral, Caballero and Guzman—were named among the Top 10 Players in the Panhandle Conference.

