Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers Shut Down Bozeman High School Lady Bucks in Varsity Softball

The Chipley, Florida High School Lady Tigers shut down and shut out the Bozeman High School Lady Bucks in Girls Varsity Softball on the Chipley campus at 7PM on Thursday, May 4, 2017, as seen in these photos by Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

The event was as much a mud bog-in as a softball game, as Coach Satcher Dickson, along with players and staff, and with special assistance from Tommy Smith, tried several times to dry the infield following sporadic and at times heavy showers late Thursday afternoon.

Although the game was delayed due to the precipitation, the Chipley country girls prevailed, proving they can play in the mud as well as play world-class softball, as they soundly beat the Bucks with a final tally of 10-0 in this semi-final FHSAA tournament game.

Real Florida Magazine has documented the 2017 softball season, and will soon feature a special edition focused on this years’s games and players, and thank the Chipley High School Athletic Department and Softball Coaches Satcher Dickson and Chelsea Carter for their cooperation.

‘As we have mentioned before, the single biggest challenge to shooting high school softball and baseball is the wide range of available light’, says Debbie Goulding, President of The Goulding Agency, ‘and last night was a great example, as the FHSAA tournament umpires did not allow flash photography during the game’.

‘We prefer, and typically shoot, under ambient lighting conditions, without the use of flash, which can be distracting to the players, especially for indoor basketball, baseball, volleyball and some other sports, so our challenge is to adapt our camera settings to capture the highest quality images despite sub-optimal conditions’.

See more photos on Facebook at Real Florida Magazine, online at www.RealFloridaMagazine.org, and listen to interviews with business owners, community leaders and event organizers on FPTC Radio, the voice of Florida Panhandle Technical College at www.FPTCRadio.com.

