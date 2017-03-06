Washington County School District holds auction at old Kate Smith Elementary School campus …….

Share this: Print

The crowd wasn’t huge last Thursday when items went on the auction block at the old KSES campus in Chipley, the the bidders did purchase a wide variety of items up for sale.

by Kathy Foster

Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor said while a small portion of the old campus (approximately two acres at the East side of the campus, including the old cafeteria) will be be developed as the new School District office site, the remainder of the property will be sold for development once the old buildings are moved or torn down.

Taylor said the District’s Data Center, currently located at the old Chipley High School, will be moved to site of the current District Office complex once the new facility is open for business.

Taylor also said most of the structures that were sold were purchased by house movers who will have 30 days to clear out the buildings.

A variety of smaller items, including filing cabinets and other equipment was also sold during the auction.