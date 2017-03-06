Washington County Drug Task Force Announces Arrest of Chipley Man for Weapons and Narcotics Offenses …….

Share this: Print

During the early morning hours of March 4, 2017 Officers of the Chipley Police Department in conjunction with Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeffrey B. Driggers of Chipley for Narcotics and Weapons related charges. The arrest was conducted following a traffic stop of a vehicle for traffic violations of which Driggers was a passenger. During the course of the stop Deputies recognized Driggers as an individual having outstanding warrants from Alabama. During the search of Driggers’s person it was discovered that he was in possession of firearm and an amount of crystal methamphetamine. It was also found that Driggers was in possession of other narcotics and narcotics related paraphernalia.

Driggers was booked into the Washington County Jail multiple charges consisting of the following:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Weapons Offense during the commission of a Felony

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell,

Manufacture or deliver

Possession of a Control Substance without a prescription

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Narcotics Equipment Possession or Use

Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Warrants:

Possess altered Firearm – Houston County, Alabama

Introduce Contraband into – Jackson County, Florida

Detention Facility

Possess Controlled Substance x2

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Sheriff Kevin Crews states that he continues to be aggressive in the fight on illegal narcotics and those that choose to sell and distribute these narcotics. It affects more than just the user it has a toll on families, friends, and our communities. The task force will continue to pursue those that choose to distribute narcotics illegally.

Chief Scott Thompson encourages citizens to report all illegal activities to the authorities so that we can address narcotic abuse, sell or distribution issues immediately. Information can be reported to the Chipley Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or to Crime Stoppers at (850)638-TIPS.