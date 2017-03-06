Troy University’s Dothan Campus to host teacher’s fair …….

Share this: Print

DOTHAN—Troy University’s Dothan Campus will host the 2017 Teacher’s Fair inside the Harrison Room of Malone Hall on Thursday, March 9th.



The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to all students, graduates, alumni and individuals who have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education.



The fair features representatives from the following school systems:

Alabama Department of Education

Appleton Learning

Cobb County (Ga.) Schools

Coffee County Board of Education

Crenshaw County Board of Education

Early County (Ga.) School System

Enterprise City Schools

Eufaula City Schools

Houston County Schools

Jefferson Parish (La.) Public School System

Ozark City Schools

Russell County Schools



For more information, contact Amy Farver, coordinator of the Center for Student Success, at 334-983-6556 ext. 221.