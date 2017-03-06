Troy University’s Dothan Campus to host teacher’s fair …….
DOTHAN—Troy University’s Dothan Campus will host the 2017 Teacher’s Fair inside the Harrison Room of Malone Hall on Thursday, March 9th.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to all students, graduates, alumni and individuals who have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education.
The fair features representatives from the following school systems:
Alabama Department of Education
Appleton Learning
Cobb County (Ga.) Schools
Coffee County Board of Education
Crenshaw County Board of Education
Early County (Ga.) School System
Enterprise City Schools
Eufaula City Schools
Houston County Schools
Jefferson Parish (La.) Public School System
Ozark City Schools
Russell County Schools
For more information, contact Amy Farver, coordinator of the Center for Student Success, at 334-983-6556 ext. 221.