Support Relay for Life in Washington County ……..
Relay For Life is a team fundraising event where team members take turns walking around a track or designated path. Each event is 6-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don’t stop because they’re tired, and for one night, neither do we.
Each team sets up a themed campsite at the event and continues their fundraising efforts by collecting donations for food, goods, games, and activities. This money will count towards their overall team fundraising goal.
When you participate in a Relay For Life event, you become a vital part of the American Cancer Society: a volunteer. You are now part of an organization of 2.5 million survivors, patients, advocates, volunteers, caregivers, and researchers doing everything within our power to save lives.
Relay Nation
A global online community to share resources and form groups to stay connected for any Relay For Life activity, event or project.
Global Relay For Life
One World — One Hope! Communities as far as Soweto, South Africa, and Fukushima, Japan are walking hand-in-hand in the fight against cancer.
Relay For Life of Second Life
Relay in this free 3D virtual world is one of the most unique Relay For Life events in the world… and the virtual world.