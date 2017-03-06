Routine Inspection on I-10 Choctawhatchee River Bridge on March 7th & 8th ……

Share this: Print

Chipley, FL – Drivers traveling Interstate 10 over Choctawhatchee River, one mile west of County Road 279 (Carville/Exit 104) in Washington County, will encounter lane restrictions between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 and Wednesday, March 8 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.



All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to travel with care through the work zone, especially at night, and to watch for construction equipment and workers entering and exiting the roadway.

