Mondays with Pete: March, 6 2017

Good morning;

The early spring weather has brought him out of the house and into the yard. He complains sometimes about the amount of work to be done to keep the yard and landscaping in tip-top shape, but enjoys getting out and working with his hands. It takes his mind off the stress of work. It allows him some one-on-one time with God and just some cherished quiet time to think through the issues facing him. There is also a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment that many times eludes him in the day-to-day grind of life and work.



The plants are budding and some have started blooming. The azaleas are past their peak. He stands on the back porch making a mental list of the things he wants to accomplish today. As he rounds the side of the house a small rose bush catches his eye. There are several green buds yet to show their colors. But one has begun to emerge from its green cocoon. The still closed petals showed maroon and hint of yellow ready to burst upon the scene with a dazzle of color and brightness that has been absent late last fall. Soon the small bush would be ablaze with color – like the biblical burning bush – proclaiming that spring has sprung and God has created all that is good.



He had carefully pruned the small bush in the fall. His wife doesn’t like him to prune. She thinks he prunes too much. But that’s another story for another day. Roses, however, like pruning. The rose, that most fragrant and beautiful of flowers, has captured the imaginations of poets and songwriters throughout the centuries. But left to themselves they soon run wild. They lose their fragrance, the blooms deteriorate, thorns and brambles take over, and no one writes or sings of their beauty anymore. They need a pruner’s knife to cultivate them and make them beautiful again.



As we go through life there are times when we stray, times when the brambles and thorns of our selfish nature run wild, times when our witness deteriorates and no one notices the beauty any more – not even ourselves. It is a time for our pruning – a time when God may set a road block in front of us as we go our own direction; a time when we feel his judging presence in the midst of relationship going awry; a time when reality slaps us in the face as God tries to get our attention.



God firmly holds his pruning knife to us so that he can make us the best we can be for the sake of His kingdom and for the furthering of His plan for our lives. He doesn’t prune without a purpose. He prunes out of love for us and out of a sense of mission for His will to be carried out. When you face disappointments or roadblocks to the direction you have taken, these could be God’s pruning power getting you back on His track for your life. It is done so you too can bloom where GOD has planted you and set your dark corner of the world ablaze with a beautiful witness of God’s glory and power to those around you.

Go out and bloom for God this week.

Rev. J. Pete Hyde

Pastor

Santa Rosa Beach Community Church

850-267-2599

srbcc.com