LADY INDIANS HEADED TO STATE TOURNAMENT ……….

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians (25-3) will play in Florida Southwestern, Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. in the FCSAA State Tournament, March 8-11, in Ocala. Tournament games will be broadcast on 100.9 FM.



Chipola finished as the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference behind champion Gulf Coast. The brackets are set up for a possible state title game between Chipola and Gulf Coast. The final Panhandle Conference records are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).



The Lady Indians are averaging 78.5 points per game and allowing opponents only 55.4 points per contest. Chipola’s offense is led by Sydnee McDonald, who is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Raven Baker-Northcross is averaging 14.5 ppg. Danielle Garven is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Barbara Johnson has 11.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. Tierra Phillips is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.



The Lady Indians beat Pensacola 72-59 on Feb. 25. Baker-Northcross led Chipola with 18 points. Garven had 16 points and 10 rebounds. McDonald had 11 points. Nana Sule had 10 points and 13 rebounds.



Chipola beat Northwest 66-48 in Niceville on Feb. 22. Chipola scored an 88-76 win over Tallahassee on Feb. 18. Johnson led Chipola with 22 points. Chipola scored a big 72-62 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 11. Garven had 19 points and 7 rebounds. McDonald had 14 points and 6 rebounds.



The FCSAA State Poll includes five Panhandle teams: Gulf Coast (1), Chipola (2), Tallahassee (3) and Pensacola (7).



Chipola is fifth in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is third. Odessa is number one, followed by Hutchinson in second.



The Lady Indians are coming off a 23-5 season in 2015-16 which ended in the semi-finals of the NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA Championship. Head Coach Greg Franklin led the Lady Indians to the National Championship in 2015, and was named NJCAA, FCSAA, and Panhandle Coach of the Year. The 2014-15 Lady Indians (34-1) captured the college’s first ever national title with a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Hutchinson (36-1).