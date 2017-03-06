Florida Forest Service Invites Teachers to Apply for Forestry Tour …….

Share this: Print

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam and the Florida Forest Service announced today an exciting summer learning opportunity for Florida’s educators. The Florida Forestry Teachers’ Tour will bring 45 teachers from across the state to Fernandina Beach to learn how forestry works in Florida while earning 30 Continuing Education Units. Applications are due Friday, March 10, and the event will be held June 20-23.



“This four-day event immerses teachers in the collaborative forestry effort to keep Florida’s forests healthy, renewable and sustainable for future generations,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.



Participating teachers will experience all aspects of forestry practices, from the planting and growing processes to the mills and final products. They will also learn how the forestry industry addresses environmental concerns and how foresters work to meet the needs of Florida’s communities and the environment. All lodging, meals and tour transportation are provided.



“The Florida Forestry Teachers’ Tour enables teachers to engage in the social, technical, economic and ecological aspects of sustainable forestry in Florida, providing a wealth of diverse, hands-on experience to bring back to the classroom,” said Jim Karels, Florida State Forester.



The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FloridaForestService.com.