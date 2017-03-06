Crash in Washington County sends one to hospital ………

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

A bicycle/pick-up truck sends bicyclist to Bay Medical.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 61-year-old Caron Gaston of Quebec, Canada was transported to Bay Medical Center after being struck by a pick-up truck Sunday evening in Jackson County.

According to the FHP, the pick-up truck, driven by 41-year-old Rick S. Hill of Altha, Florida, was traveling northbound on U.S. 231 just south of Wallace Road in Jackson County at the time of the accident. Hill reportedly veered into the right turn lane and collided with the bicyclist with its front. The driver of the truck did not stop and render aid and continued north on U.S. 231

A Jackson County Deputy observed a vehicle matching a bolo (Be On the Loukout) of the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and held until the investigating Trooper arrived. The driver was arrested and the Florida Highway Patrol would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this case.