Chipley’s CRA gets redevelopment strategic plan update ……..

Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) members received an update on recent activities regarding their strategic planning at their March 2nd meeting.

by Kathy Foster

West Florida Regional Planning Council has been working on updating the local plan in recent months and the last steering committee was held recently so planners are working to decide what funds are available to preserve the history of Chipley.

The Super Committee will hold a public meeting to discuss available options on April 13th at 9 a.m.

at the PAEC office in Chipley. The public is encouraged to attend and view the various options.