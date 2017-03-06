By March 6, 2017

Agenda for Wausau Town Council March 9th meeting ………

  • The public is encouraged to attend all meetings of the Wausau Town Council
    AGENDA
    REGULAR MEETING
    WAUSAU TOWN COUNCIL
    MARCH 9, 2017
    WAUSAU TOWN HALL CHAMBERS
    1607 SECOND AVENUE, WAUSAU FL 32463
    6:00 PM
    Roger Hagan        Berna Palmer        Paul Culberth         DeWayne Carter         Judy Carter
    Mayor                    Mayor Pro-Tem     Member                  Member                        Member
    _________________________________________________________________________
    I. PROCLMATION: Call to order, welcome, invocation, Pledge of Allegiance.
    II. Trey Hawkins presentation of Plaque to Fire Chief Sam Rudd.
    III. CONSENT AGENDA:
    A. Payment of Town Bills: Including FRDAP Bills & other grant related bills
    B. Fire Department Minutes & Training Records
    C. Minutes: February, 2017
    D. Acceptance of Water Reports into Record:
    E. Reconciled Bank statements and Trial Balance
    F. Extension Agreement for 30 days on SCOP line of credit with Capital City Bank.
    IV. AGENDAED AUDIENCE:
    A. James Walsingham Recreation Director Quarterly meeting with Council
    V. NON-AGENDA AUDIENCE:
    Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114
    adates that eers of the puli shall e give a reasoale opportuity to e
    heard o a propositio efore a Board or Coissio. Everyoe shall have three 3
    minutes to speak on the proposition before the Council.
    VI. TABLED ITEMS:
    A. Code Enforcement Ordinance: See email to Mr. Goodman
    B. Hiring of Part-Time Maintenance
    C. Fire Ordinance Revision
    D.Flood Ordinance final reading will be at the April 13, meeting.
    VII. Clerk:
    A. Road Closure:
  • B. Elected Officials Training conducted by Jeff Goodman March 10th   1-3 PM
    C. Proposal for Utility Billing Software
    VII Mayor Roger Hagan
    IX Mayor Pro-Tem: Berna Palmer
    X Member Paul Culbreth
    A. Culverts within the Town Limits.
    XI Member DeWayne Carter
    A. Part time position in office.
    XII Member Judy Carter
    XIII Adjournment
    The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be April 13, 2017 at
    6:00 PM at the Wausau Town Hall 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau FL The Town of Wausau will
    accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact
    the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make
    arrangements.
Posted in: Local News, Wausau