Agenda for Wausau Town Council March 9th meeting ………

The public is encouraged to attend all meetings of the Wausau Town Council
AGENDA
REGULAR MEETING
WAUSAU TOWN COUNCIL
MARCH 9, 2017
WAUSAU TOWN HALL CHAMBERS
1607 SECOND AVENUE, WAUSAU FL 32463
6:00 PM
Roger Hagan Berna Palmer Paul Culberth DeWayne Carter Judy Carter
Mayor Mayor Pro-Tem Member Member Member
_________________________________________________________________________
I. PROCLMATION: Call to order, welcome, invocation, Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Trey Hawkins presentation of Plaque to Fire Chief Sam Rudd.
III. CONSENT AGENDA:
A. Payment of Town Bills: Including FRDAP Bills & other grant related bills
B. Fire Department Minutes & Training Records
C. Minutes: February, 2017
D. Acceptance of Water Reports into Record:
E. Reconciled Bank statements and Trial Balance
F. Extension Agreement for 30 days on SCOP line of credit with Capital City Bank.
IV. AGENDAED AUDIENCE:
A. James Walsingham Recreation Director Quarterly meeting with Council
V. NON-AGENDA AUDIENCE:
Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114
Effective October 1, 2013, Florida Statute 286.0114
heard o a propositio efore a Board or Coissio. Everyoe shall have three 3
minutes to speak on the proposition before the Council.
VI. TABLED ITEMS:
A. Code Enforcement Ordinance: See email to Mr. Goodman
B. Hiring of Part-Time Maintenance
C. Fire Ordinance Revision
D.Flood Ordinance final reading will be at the April 13, meeting.
VII. Clerk:
A. Road Closure:
B. Elected Officials Training conducted by Jeff Goodman March 10th 1-3 PM
C. Proposal for Utility Billing Software
VII Mayor Roger Hagan
IX Mayor Pro-Tem: Berna Palmer
X Member Paul Culbreth
A. Culverts within the Town Limits.
XI Member DeWayne Carter
A. Part time position in office.
XII Member Judy Carter
XIII Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Meeting of the Wausau Town Council will be April 13, 2017 at
6:00 PM at the Wausau Town Hall 1607 Second Avenue, Wausau FL The Town of Wausau will
accommodate handicapped and disabled persons who wish to attend these meetings. Contact
the Wausau Town Hall at 638-1781, at least 48 hours before the meeting date to make
arrangements.