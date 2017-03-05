YOUR LIFE CAN BE SAVED WITH JUST A CLICK ………

Share this: Print

~ FHP Troopers to join nationwide Click It or Ticket effort ~

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is joining local and national law enforcement officers and highway safety advocates across the country for the national Click It or Ticket safety belt enforcement campaign this month. During the campaign, officers will help save lives by cracking down on those who do not buckle up.

During your travels, whether it’s to Florida’s beautiful beaches or to our theme parks, the following tips will help you and your family arrive at your destination safely:

• Buckle up, every time. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Set the example.

• Drive sober. One drink is one too many.

• Make sure your rear-seat passengers are also buckled. They are more likely to injure themselves and other passengers in a crash, if not buckled up.

• Obey all speed limits. Traffic congestion and construction zones may require driving more slowly.

• Seat belts plus air bags provide the greatest protection for adults. However, air bags are not a substitute for seat belts.

• Don’t drive distracted: Anything that takes your full attention off of the road, even for a second, could be deadly.

• Seat belts save lives.