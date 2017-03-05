UPS HONORS FLORIDA DRIVERS FOR 25 YEARS OF SAFE DRIVING ……..

Share this: Print

Could you imagine going 25 years without an accident? What if you had to do it on busy roads in an iconic brown truck that everyone can recognize?

It happens, and UPS couldn’t be more proud of its safe drivers. That’s why the Atlanta-based company adds to its prestigious “Circle of Honor” each year to recognize our employees who have delivered packages for a quarter of a century without an accident. We wanted to make sure that you saw one of the Florida natives who was lauded by our company for his outstanding driving record: Gregory Laney of Chipley. He, along with 80 other elite drivers from Florida are among 1,575 newly inducted drivers into the company’s elite organization.

Globally, 9,349 active UPS drivers are members of the Circle of Honor. Collectively they’ve racked up 266,554 years and nearly 14 billion safe miles during their careers. That’s enough miles to travel to the moon and back almost 29,000 times.

Florida boasts 555 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,834 years of accident-free driving. Ginny Odom of Orlando is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 42 years of accident-free driving under her belt. There are 4,083 total full-time UPS drivers in Florida.

“My thanks go to all of them for their dedication and focus and for the countless lives they’ve saved,” said Kim Wyant, president, UPS Florida District. “Their attention to detail has kept them safe and has helped improve public safety.”

Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 54 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 48 years of safe driving. Ninety-one others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.

UPS’s 102,000 drivers are among the safest on the roads, logging more than 3 billion miles a year and delivering nearly 5 billion packages annually.

Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. In 1928, UPS recognized its first five-year safe driver, Ray McCue, with UPS founder Jim Casey presenting him a gold and platinum watch. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.