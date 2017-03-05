No one listed as injured in school bus crash ……….

Share this: Print

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports no injuries in a March 3rd accident involving a school bus and private vehicle in Washington County.

According to the FHP, the school bus, driven by 29-year-old Brian Brewer of Bonifay, was stopped on Quentin Lane at a stop sign facing west at the time of the incident. While a car driven by 70-year-old Emily Guider of Chipley was traveling northbound on Carter Circle. The bus driver attempted to turn left on Carter Circle. This action caused the front of the car to collide with the left side of the bus.

Both vehicles were moved prior to the arrival of the FHP and all school bus passengers were moved to another school bus and were transported from the scene prior to the arrival of a FHP Trooper.

No other information has been released by the FHP at this time.