Historical Society members tour Washington County Courthouse …….

Along with attending the March meeting of the Washington County Historical Society, members also had an opportunity last Friday to tour the recently opened Washington County Courthouse.

by Kathy Foster

Another highlight of the meeting was the announcement that the Gulf War memorial plaque was now in place on the northern exterior of the museum.

The Washington County Veterans Memorial gives area Veterans a gathering place and serves as a memorial for all Veterans who served in the armed forces of the USA.

Historical Society president Dorothy Odom announced she had yet to hear about the Lowe’s grant which was applied for to expand the museum, but still has hopes the expansion to the eastern side of the current building will come to pass. Odom said larger facility is needed to house the growing collection of items being donated to, or acquired by, the Historical Society.

Looking at upcoming activities, Odom listed the following:

April 1-2 – Heritage Festival is being held at Falling Waters State Recreation Area

April 7 – Historical Society monthly meeting and covered-dish luncheon at the musem in Chipley at Noon

April 14-15 – fundraiser at A&B Antiques as part of the 2017 Flea Across Florida

May 5 – Historical Society monthly meeting will include a tour of Falling Waters State Recreation Area

While visiting the courthouse complex, members had the opportunity to look at the various record books housed in the facility’s basement.