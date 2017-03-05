Free concert coming to DeFuniak Springs ………

Share this: Print

The Special Events Committee of the City of DeFuniak Springs will sponsor a free concert on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Lake Yard Amphitheatre on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. The concert begins at 3:00 pm and will feature singer/guitarist Dwayne Langston/

Langston brings both traditional and contemporary country music in his live appearances. His latest album, “Someplace I’d Rather Be,” is being played across the country and can be heard on I-tunes and Amazon.

As always, this event is provided free of charge through the efforts of the City of DeFuniak Springs and the Special Events Committee. For further information, contact Cindy at 850-892-8500.