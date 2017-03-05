Michael Lister has a new book on the stands …….

COLD BLOOD is out NOW!

On Thursday, January 20, 2005, the day of George W. Bush’s second inauguration, Randa Raffield, a twenty-one year old student at the University of West Florida, crashed her car on a secluded stretch of Highway 98 near the Gulf of Mexico.

The location of the wreck was hundreds of miles from where she was thought to be.

A witness who came upon the scene moments after the accident, testified that Randa was fine and not in need of assistance.

Seven minutes later when the first Gulf County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the car, Randa was gone, vanished without a trace.

She has never been seen again.

