﻿﻿CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL FINISHES SECOND IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ……..

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet

MINNEAPOLIS, MN—The Chipola College Brain Bowl Team finished second in the Community College National Championship in Minneapolis, Feb. 24-25.



Chipola entered the championship game with a disadvantage, after losing to longtime rival Valencia in the championship bracket earlier in the day. Chipola would have needed to defeat Valencia twice to claim the title.

Chipola led 195-135 late in the first game and had a 10-point lead going into the final question, but Valencia won the last question to take the title 255-235.



In the final standings, Chipola’s Hunter Davis finished 7th overall and Turner McCroan finished 12th in individual scoring. Other members of Chipola A are Katie Everett and Alex Tharp.



Chipola B also had a strong showing, finishing 12th overall in the field. Only Chipola and Valencia qualified two teams for the national tournament. Chipola B team members are: Donavan Ebersole, Jonce Palmer, Michael Young and Sierra Ennis.



Chipola will now advance to the International Championship Tournament (ICT) on April 8 in Chicago. The top four community colleges from the CCCT advance to the 4-year college tournament.



The national championship field had 24 teams from across the country. Chipola earned its berth by finishing first in the Florida Sectional in late January, also receiving the #1 seed in the country. This marks the fourth time Chipola has finished as the National Runner-Up, after claiming three consecutive National Championships from 2011-2013. The national championship is played through the National Academic Quiz Tournament (NAQT) system.



Chipola will compete for the FSCAA State Title later this month. Chipola has won the FSCAA State Title a record 7 times. Stats from the National Tournament are available: https://www.naqt.com/stats/tournamentteams.jsp?tournament_id=7403&playoffs=true