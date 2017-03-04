Vernon Elementary School celebrates Dr. Seuss ………

Share this: Print

Thursday, March 2, 2017 was not like a regular school day at Vernon Elementary School.

The school was transformed into ‘Seussville’ as students in VPK, Pre-K, Kindergarten, First grade, and Second grade came to school dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss character from their favorite Dr. Seuss book.

Washington County School Superintendent Joe Taylor also participated in the fun.



“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Dr. Seuss.