Spring 2017 Archaeology Digs

Volume 11, Issue 1 – Spring 2017 Visit our website How can we come together to build a better world? The Native peoples of the Mississippian Period were engineers who shaped every aspect of their lives, just as we do today. This year’s Florida Archaeology Month highlights different aspects of engineering during the Mississippian Period, whether it was the engineering of mounds and waterways at Calusa sites in southwest Florida, social networks and extensive trade evidenced in exotic materials found at sites like Mill Cove near Jacksonville, or even religious and social systems reflected in iconography like the “Falcon Warrior.” Engineers are skillful, original thinkers who design and build complicated systems and structures. The Engineers of the Mississippian Period built vibrant communities shaped by achievements in landscape design, social systems, and extensive trade. Major world events would dramatically change life for Native peoples in Florida, but their creative spirit lives on today. The Native peoples of the Mississippian Period were engineers who shaped every aspect of their lives, just as we do today. This year’s Florida Archaeology Month highlights different aspects of engineering during the Mississippian Period, whether it was the engineering of mounds and waterways at Calusa sites in southwest Florida, social networks and extensive trade evidenced in exotic materials found at sites like Mill Cove near Jacksonville, or even religious and social systems reflected in iconography like the “Falcon Warrior.” Engineers are skillful, original thinkers who design and build complicated systems and structures. Thebuilt vibrant communities shaped by achievements in landscape design, social systems, and extensive trade. Major world events would dramatically change life for Native peoples in Florida, but their creative spirit lives on today. Learn more about Florida Archaeology Month, Florida’s Mississippian Period, and the many events taking place in our region by visiting flarchmonth.org, or check out our “Events Calendar” below! If you are loving this year’s Florida Archaeology Month poster as much as we are (as seen on the website link above), be sure to pick one up at our Coordinating Center or at any of our events in March! May 18-20, FPAN Northwest staff will be traveling to Marathon, Florida, to conduct a Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar (HADS) program! HADS is geared toward SCUBA professionals and is intended to explain the advantages of conserving shipwrecks and other submerged cultural resources, not only to preserve information about our collective past, but also to preserve the vibrant ecosystems that grow around shipwrecks. If you are interested this program or want to learn more, visit our On, FPAN Northwest staff will be traveling to Marathon, Florida, to conduct a Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar (HADS) program! HADS is geared toward SCUBA professionals and is intended to explain the advantages of conserving shipwrecks and other submerged cultural resources, not only to preserve information about our collective past, but also to preserve the vibrant ecosystems that grow around shipwrecks. If you are interested this program or want to learn more, visit our HADS workshop page For even more archaeology events and volunteer opportunities, visit our Events Calendar page!