Spring 2017 Archaeology Digs

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume 11, Issue 1 – Spring 2017
|
|
How can we come together to build a better world?
The Native peoples of the Mississippian Period were engineers who shaped every aspect of their lives, just as we do today. This year’s Florida Archaeology Month highlights different aspects of engineering during the Mississippian Period, whether it was the engineering of mounds and waterways at Calusa sites in southwest Florida, social networks and extensive trade evidenced in exotic materials found at sites like Mill Cove near Jacksonville, or even religious and social systems reflected in iconography like the “Falcon Warrior.” Engineers are skillful, original thinkers who design and build complicated systems and structures. The Engineers of the Mississippian Period
built vibrant communities shaped by achievements in landscape design, social systems, and extensive trade. Major world events would dramatically change life for Native peoples in Florida, but their creative spirit lives on today.
Learn more about Florida Archaeology Month, Florida’s Mississippian Period, and the many events taking place in our region by visiting flarchmonth.org, or check out our “Events Calendar” below! If you are loving this year’s Florida Archaeology Month poster as much as we are (as seen on the website link above), be sure to pick one up at our Coordinating Center or at any of our events in March!
|
|
On May 18-20
, FPAN Northwest staff will be traveling to Marathon, Florida, to conduct a Heritage Awareness Diving Seminar (HADS) program! HADS is geared toward SCUBA professionals and is intended to explain the advantages of conserving shipwrecks and other submerged cultural resources, not only to preserve information about our collective past, but also to preserve the vibrant ecosystems that grow around shipwrecks. If you are interested this program or want to learn more, visit our HADS workshop page
!
|
|
For even more archaeology events and volunteer opportunities, visit our Events Calendar page!
|
|
|
|
|
2
ArchaeoCafé: Heritage at Risk,
5:30pm, Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road, Pensacola, FL
3
Florida’s Heritage at Risk Exhibit Opening Reception,
5:30pm, FPAN Coordinating Center, 207 E Main Street, Pensacola, FL
4
Tour de Fort History and Archaeology Bicycling Tour,
10:00am-12:00pm, Fort Pickens Auditorium, 1400 Fort Pickens Road, Pensacola Beach, FL; RSVP required, Click here for more information
7
Archaeology Advocacy Day at the Florida State Capitol, 400 S Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL
8
Pensacola Archaeological Society (PAS) Meeting,
7:00pm, UWF Historic Pensacola Campus, Bowden Building, 120 Church Street, Pensacola, FL; Click here for more information
10
History Sandwiched-In: Pensacola’s 1559 Spanish Shipwrecks, 12:00pm, Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Ave., Valparaiso, FL
18
Discover Archaeology Day: Florida Caverns State Park, 10:00am-2:00pm, Florida Caverns State Park, 3345 Caverns Road, Marianna, FL
18
Eglin Archaeology Day, 10:30am-2:30pm, Jackson Guard, 107 Highway 85 N, Niceville, FL; Click here for more information
22
ArchaeoCafé: Luna Shipwreck Artifacts, 5:30pm, Location TBA
24
Public Presentation: “Obstructing the Mighty Apalachicola,”
6:00pm, St. Joseph Bay State Buffer Preserve, 3915 State Road 30-A, Port St. Joe, FL; Click here for more information
25
Dash through the Past History and Archaeology Scavenger Hunt,
10:00am-12:00pm, Constitution Convention Museum State Park, Port St. Joe, FL; Click here for more information
25
Archaeology Day at the Destin History and Fishing Museum, 11:00am, Destin History and Fishing Museum, 108 Stahlman Ave., Destin, FL
|
|
|
|
1
Heritage Festival at Falling Waters State Park,
9:00am-4:00pm, Falling Waters State Park, 1130 State Park Road, Chipley, FL
2
Heritage Festival at Falling Waters State Park, 12:00pm-4:00pm, Falling Waters State Park, 1130 State Park Road, Chipley, FL
10
Pensacola Archaeological Society (PAS) Annual Dinner,7:00pm, Argo Athletic Club, University of West Florida Main Campus, Pensacola, FL; Click here for more information
26
Public Archaeology Lab Last Day for Spring, 10:00am-4:00pm, FPAN Coordinating Center, 207 East Main St., Pensacola, FL
29
Earth Day Festival, 10:00am-2:00pm, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, 7525 W. Scenic Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL
|
|
|
|
5-7
Florida Anthropological Society Annual Meeting,University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL; Click here for more information
6
Alger-Sullivan Sawmill Day and Car Show, Begins 8:00am, Alger-Sullivan Historical Society, 610 4th Street, Century, FL
15
Public Archaeology Lab First Day for Summer, 10:00am-4:00pm, FPAN Coordinating Center, 207 East Main St., Pensacola, FL
18-20
|