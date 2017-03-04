Special Event at Indian Grounds on Lonnie Road ……….

Share this: Print

Meeting and Kid’s Day scheduled for March 11th.

James Bush enjoys spending his days at the Indian Ground on Lonnie Road north of Wausau working on his hand carved wood projects, but he even likes the days when there are events taking place at the Indian Grounds.

Such will be the case March 11th when there is a meeting scheduled and a Kid’s Day event set to take place at the grounds.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the fun and learn about the Indian heritage that involves so much of Northwest Florida.