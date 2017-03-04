Roulhac Middle School Plays Bonifay Middle School Girls Softball on March 2

Share this: Print

Roulhac Middle School in Chipley traveled to Bonifay, Florida to play Middle School Girls Softball on Thursday, March 2, 2017, with both ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams participating in a double header.

Here are a few photos from the ‘A Team’ game as seen by Debbie Goulding for Real Florida Media, a subsidiary of The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida.

